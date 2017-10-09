Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to jointly build Kambarata HPP

2017-10-09 13:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.8

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

JSC "Uzbekhydroenergo", which manages Uzbekistan's hydropower plants, plans to participate in the construction of Kambaratinskaya HPP-1 in Kyrgyzstan.

The Uzbek company and the Kyrgyz National Energy Holding Company signed a memorandum on cooperation in implementing the construction project for Kambarata HPP-1 on Oct.6, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported.

The document was signed during the visit of Kyrgyzstan leader Almazbek Atambayev to Uzbekistan.

During dry years, residents of Kyrgyzstan face power outages in winter. Once the Kambarata Hydropower Project 1 is fully operational, it will help the country generate enough energy for its needs and even become a power exporter when conditions are optimal.

The middle-Naryn cascade, consisting of Kambarata HPP-1 and Kambarata HPP-2, is situated in the middle reach of the Naryn River, just upstream of the existing Toktogul Reservoir, which is used for hydropower in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan and for irrigation in neighbouring Uzbekistan.