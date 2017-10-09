Political director for EEAS arrives in Azerbaijan

2017-10-09 13:50 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.9
By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:
Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs - Political Director for the European External Action Service (EEAS) Jean-Christophe Belliard has arrived in Azerbaijan, Head of Political, Economics and Press and Information Section of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Denis Daniilidis told Trend.
Daniilidis noted that this is a familiarization visit with a focus on discussing preparations for the 5th Eastern Partnership (EaP) Summit that will take place in Brussels on November 24.
