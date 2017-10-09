Kyrgyzstan in list of countries fully paying UN contributions

2017-10-09 13:53 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kyrgyzstan fully paid contributions to all the three mandatory budgets of the UN, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said in a message Oct. 9.

The country for the third time enters the list of states fully paying contributions to the UN regular budget, the budget of peacekeeping missions, and the budget of international tribunals.

The ministry also said that Kyrgyzstan doesn’t have any debts for the previous years.

Kyrgyzstan was for the first time included in the list of 25 countries fully paying their contributions to all the UN mandatory budgets in October 2016.

Kyrgyzstan’s next inclusion in the list of 39 countries that don’t have debts to the UN budgets (the number of countries increased) was in May 2017.