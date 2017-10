PACE elects new Vice-Presidents

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) elected two new Vice-Presidents: Nicole Trisse (France, NR) and Marija Obradovic (Serbia, EPP/CD).

This was announced at the opening of its Autumn 2017 Session, said the message on PACE’s website.

Twenty Vice-Presidents are elected annually at the beginning of an ordinary session and remain in office until the opening of the next session.