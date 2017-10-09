U.S. Embassy Holds Counter Proliferation Investigations Training (PHOTO)

Baku, Trend - The U.S. Embassy’s Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) office will hold Counter Proliferation Investigations training for twelve State Customs Committee (SCC) investigators, five judges, and five prosecutors.

The training launched on October 9 will end on October 13, the U.S. embassy reported.

The EXBS program has a long history of cooperation with the Government of Azerbaijan to pursue the common goal of preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. This training represents a long-term commitment that both countries have made to this effort. EXBS has been active in Azerbaijan since 1999 and has provided over $26.3 million in training, equipment, and support

U.S. instructors from the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, the Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration, and a special guest from the Ukrainian Institute for Nuclear Research Export Control Group presented this course.

The course focuses on non-proliferation investigations and prosecutions. Some of the subjects covered were: proliferation pathways, investigative methods, prosecutorial challenges, investigative case studies, weapons of mass destruction commodity awareness, and international assistance.