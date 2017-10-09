Baku hosts regional conference on cybercrime (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A regional conference on cybercrime kicked off in Baku with the organizational support of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

The event, being held at the initiative of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP), is attended by about 70 guests representing various bodies for combating cybercrime, as well as delegates from the regional states.

Addressing the conference, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev noted that cybercrime is one of the most dangerous crimes of our time.

Further during the conference, IAP Secretary General Han Moraal said it is necessary to establish strong international cooperation in order to fight cybercrime, which leads to huge social problems.