Ilham Aliyev: Armenia failed to break negotiations on Karabakh conflict resolution

2017-10-09 14:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

Although Armenia had tried to break the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution, it failed to achieve this, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks addressing a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and objectives for the future on October 9.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President Aliyev said that Azerbaijan’s position remains unchanged and the country’s territorial integrity is not a matter of negotiations.

The President stressed that Azerbaijan will not allow the creation of a second Armenian state on its territory.

