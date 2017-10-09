Ilham Aliyev: Armenia failed to break negotiations on Karabakh conflict resolution (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

Although Armenia had tried to break the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution, it failed to achieve this, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks addressing a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and objectives for the future on October 9.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President Aliyev said that Azerbaijan’s position remains unchanged and the country’s territorial integrity is not a matter of negotiations.

The President stressed that Azerbaijan will not allow the creation of a second Armenian state on its territory.

Noting that in nine months of 2017, Azerbaijan developed successfully and comprehensively, and the dynamic development was provided in all spheres, the head of state stressed that the country’s economic indicators are positive.

According to him, non-oil economy rose by 2.5 percent in nine months of 2017, which is the result of the policy pursued in recent years. President Aliyev noted that during the period, the non-oil industry rose by 3.1 percent, agriculture by 2.8 percent, foreign trade turnover by 7 percent.

Azerbaijan’s currency reserves totaled $42 billion in nine months of 2017, said the president.

“We are thinking about long-term sustainable development,” noted the head of state, adding that the country’s economic opportunities are one of the main conditions for its independence. The Azerbaijani president emphasized that the foreign currency reserves, which rose by $4.5 billion, are one of the successes of these nine months.

During this period, the process of creating new jobs was carried out successfully, and 226,000 new jobs were created in the nine months, said President Aliyev.

Noting that during this period Azerbaijan successfully implemented major infrastructure projects, including the construction of new roads, the projects on drinking water supply, gasification, electricity supply and melioration, the head of state said that the implementation of these measures gives momentum to the successful development of regions and the overall economic progress of the country.

New schools, medical facilities were built and overhauled during the past period of 2017, he said.

Solution of social problems of internally displaced persons and the issue of their provision with housing have also been considered from the beginning of the year, added the president.

Speaking about the restoration of the Jojug Marjanli village and the creation of social infrastructure there, President Aliyev called it a historic event and noted that in 2017, the IDPs will be provided with new apartments and this project will continue in 2018. More than 250,000 Azerbaijanis have been provided with new apartments until today, added the head of state.

President Aliyev noted that during the first nine months of 2017, Azerbaijan had great achievements in the field of sports, and the Islamic Solidarity Games were organized at a high level.

The country strengthened its positions on the international arena in this period, said the president and underlined that Azerbaijan is known in the world as a reliable partner. President Aliyev said that 14 foreign visits were made during this period, and heads of more than 10 states and governments visited Azerbaijan, and each visit was useful for the country.