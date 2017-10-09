Turkmenistan preparing political reform

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov announced the decision to transform and rename the Council of Elders to People’s Council, said the Turkmen government in a message Oct. 9.

A meeting of the Council of Elders of Turkmenistan was held in the Akbugday district of the country’s Ahal region on Oct. 9.

According to the Turkmen president, these changes will ensure greater involvement of Turkmen citizens in the country’s political life.

Until today, the Council meeting was held annually only to discuss issues of state scale.

It should be reminded that in the period from 1992 to 2008, the People’s Council was the highest representative body of Turkmenistan.