PACE to observe presidential election in Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The preparations for the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan are in full swing.

At the invitation of the Kyrgyz authorities, whose Parliament has Partner for democracy status with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), a 17-member PACE delegation, led by Doris Fiala (Switzerland, ALDE), will travel to the country from 13 to 16 October 2017, to observe the conduct of the presidential election, PACE said in a message.

It will work alongside observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the European Parliament and the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

The delegation will meet the main Presidential candidates, the Chairperson of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda, as well as representatives of the international community, civil society and the media, before observing the ballot on 15 October.

Presidential election in Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 15.

Incumbent President Almazbek Atambayev is not allowed to run for the office, because the constitution sets a single six-year term for the head of state.