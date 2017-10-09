International Bank of Azerbaijan presents special offer on payment cards

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) has prepared a special offer regarding the VISA Gold card.

Within the campaign that will run until October 18, VISA Gold cards can be purchased at the price of VISA Classic cards – for just 10 manats.

IBA plastic cards can be ordered online.

For more information on products and services of the IBA, please visit the official website www.ibar.az, any of 36 branches and 40 sub-branches of the bank, or call the Information Center: (012) 937.

Information can also be obtained on IBA’s official Facebook page.