Baku to host business forum between Azerbaijan, Arab countries

2017-10-09 17:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

On October 19-20, 2017, Baku will host a business forum between Azerbaijan and the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) on its website Oct. 9.

The business forum will be organized with the support of Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry.

Representatives of GCC companies, specializing in various sectors of economy, will take part in the event.

The GCC includes six countries - Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the country’s trade turnover with the GCC countries in January-August 2017 amounted to $40.63 million, $15.68 million of which accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products. The greatest part of the total trade turnover accounted for the UAE - $24.42 million.