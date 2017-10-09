PACE fails to elect President: 2nd round necessary

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe failed to elect a new President today.

“None of the candidates for the post of PACE President having obtained an absolute majority of the representatives of the Assembly," Acting President Sir Roger Gale announced.

A second round of voting will be held this afternoon from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm, where an absolute majority of representatives of the Assembly will be required, a message on the PACE website reported.

Following the resignation of Pedro Agramunt as President of the Assembly, the proposed candidates are Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus, EPP/CD) and Emanuelis Zingeris (Lithuania, EPP/CD).