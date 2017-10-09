Ilham Aliyev: 2017 to go down in Azerbaijan’s history as year of major economic reforms

2017-10-09 17:59 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

Very serious steps have been taken this year with regard to economic reforms and execution of Strategic Road Maps has been ensured, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said today in his opening speech at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, dedicated to results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and objectives for the future.

The head of state noted that, although there are delays in some cases, overall a very serious transformation was carried out.

“The development of entrepreneurship is ensured. An investment promotion mechanism has been fully launched. I should note that more than 200 documents on investment promotion were issued,” Ilham Aliyev said, adding that investment of 1.7 billion manats to Azerbaijan from the private sector will be ensured under this project.

“That is, by implementing this major reform, we attracted 1.7 billion manats of private sector investment to Azerbaijan. This means that we should have moved to this long ago.”

“We talked about the investment promotion mechanism in previous years as well. There were certain obstacles and certain opinions. But life shows how correct this step was,” President Aliyev added.

The president pointed out that the investment promotion mechanism has already been launched.

“I will cite some figures for exports later. This mechanism also had a serious impact. So, this year will go down in history of Azerbaijan as a year of major economic reforms,” Ilham Aliyev said.

Today, the work on improvement and creation significantly gained in scale in Azerbaijani regions, big cities and in Baku, he noted.

“The development of industrial production and agriculture, creation of industrial zones – all this is a reality. Our policy is endorsed and supported by the public and entrepreneurs,” President Aliyev concluded.