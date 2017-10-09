President Aliyev: Armenia has once again disgraced itself

Armenia has once again disgraced itself and the resumption of negotiations is not a gesture for Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks addressing a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and objectives for the future on October 9.

Azerbaijan voices its position directly for foreign partners, said the head of state.

President Aliyev noted that his speeches during official visits and international events reflect the policy of Azerbaijan, as well as the success achieved by the country and once again bring the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh problem to the attention of the world community.

Heads of more than 10 states and governments visited Azerbaijan, he noted adding that new visits are also expected until the end of 2017.

In other words, Azerbaijan’s international relations are multidimensional, added the president.

“Our foreign policy ensures our national interests,” said President Aliyev adding that Azerbaijan is a country with great respect and very positive reputation on the international arena.

The president emphasized that Azerbaijan’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged.

This position was announced openly from the highest tribunes of the world, said President Aliyev.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is our historical and ancestral land; we must return and will return to this land. The territorial integrity of our country is not and will never be a topic of negotiations. We will never allow the creation of a second Armenian state in our lands, and the restoration of our territorial integrity is our primary duty,” noted the Azerbaijani president.

“As you know, there is no progress in negotiations recently. Armenia tried and thought that it will be able to break negotiations. In other words, by accusing us with various excuses, it tried not to resume the negotiations and had set several conditions to achieve this. Of course, I initially stated that no conditions will be accepted. They put themselves in a very foolish state when putting forward these conditions and they will be forced to abandon this policy. Life and reality once again show that as always, our analysis and our policy reflect the full reality,” said President Aliyev.

He went on to say that today the negotiation process is being resumed without any conditions.

“Armenia has once again disgraced itself before the world community and the resumption of negotiations is not a gesture for us,” added the president.

Armenia’s hysterical statements, its appeals to other countries that are full of fear, are, in fact, an open confession that it is impossible for them to stand in front of us in the battle, said President Aliyev. He added that the April battles demonstrated this.

The situation on the line of contact shows that today Azerbaijan fully controls the line of contact, noted the head of state.

Of course, Armenia should be more interested in restoring negotiations, said President Aliyev adding that otherwise, Armenia will face bitter consequences.

Mediators involved in the issue try for the resumption of the negotiation process, and of course, Azerbaijan supports this, noted the head of state.

“Therefore, I would like to reiterate that even though no realistic result has been achieved this year, Armenia has once again presented itself as a weak, dependent country to the world community,” concluded the Azerbaijani president.