Defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Belarus sign co-op plan for 2018 (PHOTO)

2017-10-09 18:27 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

Defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus signed a plan of bilateral cooperation for 2018.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend Oct. 9 that the document was signed following a meeting between Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit in Belarus, and his Belarusian counterpart Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov.

During the two ministers’ meetings, held after an official welcoming ceremony, the sides noted the importance of developing bilateral relations, particularly, the cooperation in military, military-technical fields, and in military education.

Hasanov and Ravkov exchanged views on a wide range of international and regional security issues, organization of visits of military experts, as well as issues of mutual interest.