Iran paint industry thriving through nanotechnology

2017-10-09 19:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, October 8

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Nanotechnology is helping Iranian producers of paint to survive in a competitive market. The technology is helping not only to improve the quality of products, but also reduce production costs.

"In today’s market, we have a fixed end price and also a production cost. All we can do is to manage to breathe in the space between these two limits," Ahmad Yazdani, deputy sales director at Marron Pooshehsh, a producer of industrial and protective paints, told Trend October 8.

Iranian factories have suffered a lot from outdated technology, which inevitably has caused production costs to skyrocket. International sanctions are often mentioned as the main cause for Iranian industries lagging behind foreign rivals in terms of technology.

"However, now we are conducting research and development studies to cut our production costs and create a wider breathing space," Yazdani said.

The Iranian government has been attaching high significance to nanotech as a future pillar of the country’s economic progress.

Saeid Sarkar, the head of Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC), said in 2016 that Iran’s scientific ranking had improved to 6th by exceeding Japan and following China, US, India, S Korea and Germany.

The official had noted that there were over 28,000 nanotechnology experts in the country.

Yazdani said that by improving their product procedures via nanotechnology, his company would be able to produce the same paint as before but with higher efficiency and quality.

"The same amount of paint that would cover an area 4 square meters when produced via conventional methods, would now cover 6 square meters," he noted, adding that nanotechnology would also provide for higher paint quality in terms of hue precision.

He said his company has already managed to export products to neighboring countries such as Iraq and Turkmenistan with a lot of positive feedback from the customers.