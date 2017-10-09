Turkish justice minister rejects US envoy’s meeting request

2017-10-09 19:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul today rejected US Ambassador John Bass’s request for a meeting, Turkish media outlets report.

Earlier, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul.

Turkish authorities, commenting on the arrest of the Consulate General’s employee, noted that he had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being involved in the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.