Criminal cases against 215 officials sent to Azerbaijani courts

2017-10-09 19:47 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Since early 2017, 155 criminal cases against 215 officials in Azerbaijan were sent to courts, Deputy Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters in Baku.

He noted that the number of complaints relating to the banking sector has increased.

“Criminal investigations are underway against officials in the housing and construction sector as well as in banks and non-bank credit organizations,” Aliyev said.