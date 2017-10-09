Azerbaijani scientists to use drones for research

2017-10-09 20:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Researchers at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) will use drones in their scientific work, the ANAS High Technologies Park said in a message Oct. 9.

Five types of drones are produced at the ANAS High Technologies Park. Trainings are organized for ANAS staff to teach them how to operate multi-copters.

The drones can be used for photo and video surveillance of terrain, spectral analysis of terrain in agriculture, irrigation of territories, 3D terrain mapping, delivery of useful cargo (scientific research equipment), observation of animals, etc.

Trainings will be held for staff of institutes of geography, Earth science, agricultural chemistry, oil and gas, zoology, geology, geophysics, and botany.

The ANAS High Technologies Park plans to produce multifunctional drones.