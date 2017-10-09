PACE president to be elected in 3rd round

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

A third round of voting will be held to elect president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Oct. 10.

“None of the candidates for the post of PACE president having obtained an absolute majority of the representatives of the Assembly, a third round of voting will be held on Tuesday 10 October from 10 am to 1 pm, where a simple majority will be required,” Acting President Sir Roger Gale said, according to a message posted on the PACE website.

“The results will be communicated at 3.30 pm,” added the report.