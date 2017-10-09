Another US Consulate General employee to be detained in Turkey

Turkish Prosecutor’s Office sanctioned detention of another employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul on suspicion of having links with the Fethullah Gulen movement, Turkish media outlets have reported.

Earlier, Turkish court arrested employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul Metin Topuz for alleged links with the Gulen movement.

Topuz is accused of undermining the constitutional system, carrying out espionage activities and attempting to overthrow the Turkish government.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

More than 250 people were killed during the attempted coup.

Shortly after the prevention of the coup attempt, on July 20, the state of emergency was introduced in Turkey for a period of three months. After this, the state of emergency was twice extended for three months.