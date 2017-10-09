Turkish foreign ministry summons advisor to US envoy

2017-10-09

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry today summoned Advisor to the US ambassador to Turkey Philip Kosnett, Turkish media outlets report.

Reportedly, Turkey expressed dissatisfaction regarding the suspension of visa issuance to Turkish citizens by the United States.

Earlier, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul.

Turkish authorities, commenting on the arrest of the Consulate General’s employee, noted that he had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being involved in the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.