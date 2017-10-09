Qatari candidate comes out ahead in UNESCO vote

2017-10-09 22:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

Former Qatari culture minister Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari came out ahead in Monday's first-round vote for the new chief of UN cultural agency UNESCO, UNESCO tweeted.

Al-Kawari got 19 out of 58 votes, followed by French nominee Audrey Azoulay on 13 and Egyptian Moushira Khattab on 11.

The next stage of voting will be held on Tuesday.

Voting is done using the secret ballot system and behind closed doors, UNESCO reports.

The new director-general will replace Irina Bokova in this post and be confirmed at the UNESCO General Conference in November.