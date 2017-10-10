UK PM rules out revoking article 50 on withdrawal from EU

Almost four months of Brexit negotiations have shown little progress, however, British Prime Minister Theresa May said that the UK was not going to stop the stalled talks and reverse the process of the departure from the European Union.

London will not revoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty on withdrawal from the European Union, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday.

"The government made clear, that we have no intention of revoking that, we will be delivering on the vote of the British people," May said, answering a question about the possible halting of implementation of Article 50.

In late March, the UK prime minister officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the EU withdrawal process. The Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels, which started on June 19, are expected to conclude by the end of March 2019, after which it is planned that the United Kingdom and the European Union will be adjusting the new regulations during a two-year transition period.

Earlier on Monday, the fifth round of Brexit talks began in Brussels. The two parties should decide on the three major topics, regarding the cost of Brexit, the rights of the EU citizens, residing in the United Kingdom, and the issues concerning Northern Ireland and Ireland, after which they will proceed with the second stage of negotiations, devoted to the terms of Brexit.