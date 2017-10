China's FAST telescope finds two pulsars during trial operation

After one year of trial operation, the China-based FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified two pulsars, Xinhua reported citing the National Astronomical Observatories.

The pulsars are 16,000 light years and 4,100 light years from Earth with rotation periods of 1.83 seconds and 0.59 seconds, respectively.