JICA says allocated almost $1B for projects in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

2017-10-10 08:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Since the beginning of its cooperation with Azerbaijan, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has financed four loan projects in the country, amounting to $900 million in the sectors of energy, water supply and sewerage.

JICA launched its activity in Azerbaijan in 1993.

"Besides loan projects, since 1993, JICA has allocated $64 million for grant projects in the sectors of agriculture, health, energy, irrigation and road administration," the Agency told Trend.

JICA has also accepted more than 600 Azerbaijani government officials for participating in various trainings in Japan.

"JICA believes that development of human resources is the key for Azerbaijan to further support economic and social growth," the Agency said. "In this sense, JICA has dispatched experts for Azerbaijan and accepted trainees to Japan to transfer knowledge that the Japanese government and societies possess."