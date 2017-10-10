Major companies to join 'Made in Uzbekistan' expo

2017-10-10 09:09 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

More than 50 large companies have confirmed their participation in the exhibition of the achievements of the Uzbek economy 'Made in Uzbekistan'.

The event will be held at Uzexpocentre from November 7 to 9, local media reports.

The goal of the exhibition is to promote national products in the domestic and foreign markets, increase and stimulate production of high-quality and competitive import-substituting products.

The exhibition will also contribute to the promotion and presentation of domestic industrial enterprises, innovative achievements, wide access opportunities and exhibitions with the scientific and production potential of the country, the development of the country's automobile, railway and air transport infrastructure, the disclosure of economic and investment potential, and presentations of broad opportunities for investment projects.