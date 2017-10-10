Atmospheric cold plasma helps improve gauze bandage quality in Iran

Tehran, Iran, October 9

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

An Iranian producer of gauze bandages has started using atmospheric cold plasma (ACP) technology to produce more effective products.

Kaveh Bandage, Gauze, and Cotton Co. has been provided with ACP machines built by Iranian company ADY Co., a source told Trend October 9.

By using these high-tech machines, the company would be able to create gauze bandages with two times liquid absorption capability as regular bandages.

"Not only that, these new bandages will be quicker in absorbing liquids, which would help heal wounds faster," the source said.

"Another benefit gained here is that there would no more need to use chemicals in producing gauze bandages, which both cuts on production cost and is more environment-friendly," said the source.

According to a contract between Kaveh and ADY, 14,400 square meters per year of gauze will be treated with ACP technology, with a total value of 150 billion rials (1USD worth 33,850 rials). The contract is also expected to contribute to the emergence of a 500-billion-rial nano-market in Iran.