Over 50% of TAP pipes in Greece placed in ground

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Over 50 percent of pipes needed for consturction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s (TAP) Greek section have been placed in the ground, TAP’s Country Manager for Greece, Katerina Papalexandri said at the 2nd Thessaloniki Summit.

She pointed out that about one-and-a-half years after the construction began, 441km of the pipeline have been cleared, which accounts for more than 80 percent of the entire Greek route; 276km of the pipeline have been placed in the ground and backfilled (over 50 percent of TAP’s route in Greece).

Additionally, more than 95 percent of the line-pipes for the Greek section have been delivered to the ports of Kavala, Thessaloniki and Alexandroupolis, while hydrotests are also being conducted – one of the final stages of construction, added Papalexandri.

TAP’s country manager for Greece also referred to the critical importance of collaboration between TAP and local communities, not only for the construction of the project, but also for the design and execution of the extensive 32 million euros worth Social and Environmental Investments Program that TAP is voluntarily implementing across the project-affected areas.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU.



TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP’s shareholders are: BP (20 percent), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

