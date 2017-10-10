Solutions to foil Trump's fresh sanctions exist inside Iran itself

Tehran, Iran, Oct. 10

By Mohammad Jafari – Trend:

Iran has no way out but to rely on domestic capacities as it seems the US President Donald Trump is successfully managing to persuade the Congress to re-impose sanctions on Tehran's energy sector, an expert said.

"Iran must face any fresh round of sanctions only via relying on its internal capacities, including talented human resources and internal wealth," Hossein Raghfar, a well-known economist and university professor told Trend.

He further said that if the US economy was strong enough, no international coalition against Iran would take shape and no sanctions would've been imposed on Iran's oil and gas sectors in 2012.

Raghfar believes Trump's plan on Iran will get approval from the US Congress, adding that European countries may follow the Trump's attitude towards Iran, regardless of their current opposing views to the plan.

"The Europe will surely prefer relations with the US to the ones with Iran," Raghfar added.

China and Russia will do the same as they have their own considerations, he believes.

None of the members of The Group P5+1 [US, Russia, China, France and the UK plus Germany] will adhere to their obligations to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the expert said, adding that Iran, therefore, will find no way out but utilizing internal capabilities and capacities to promote domestic production.

It should be noted that the world economy will also suffer a great deal if the US walks away from the JCPOA and re-impose sanctions on Tehran because so many countries and international companies will lose Iran's great market and its eye-catching economic opportunities, the expert concluded.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce soon that he will decertify the landmark international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program, a senior administration official said on Thursday, Reuters reported earlier.