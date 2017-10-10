AZAL to create free economic zone at Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC plans to create a free economic zone on the territory of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the near future, said AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov at the 7th Caspian Air Cargo Summit in Baku Oct. 10.

The legislative base necessary for the project’s implementation has already been approved and an action plan is being prepared, he noted.

Speaking about the implementation of measures reflected in the country's strategic road maps, Asgarov said that AZAL has already implemented about 80 percent of activities attributable to the company.

The 7th Caspian Air Cargo Summit started on Oct. 9 and will last until Oct. 12. About 250 representatives of civil aviation, freight traffic and logistics spheres are taking part in the event.