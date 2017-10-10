Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to jointly assemble buses

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed on joint assembly of buses within a business forum Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan held in Tashkent.

The countries signed contracts, including an agreement on the joint assembly of buses, to supply products for a total amount of more than $ 200 million, the Kyrgyz Economy Ministry reports.

The sides also plan to establish production of agricultural machinery, assembly of washing machines, launch dealer centers for the supply of cable products, build a shopping and entertainment center in Osh and a branch of the technical school "Artel".

In addition, memorandums on cooperation between automotive companies, unions of jewelers of the two countries were signed, agreements on the supply of tires, water, honey, vegetable oil, natural stone and travertine to Uzbekistan were concluded.

Representatives of ministries and departments, heads of trade, investment and industrial companies took part in the business forum.