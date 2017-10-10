Azerbaijan eyes to buy 6 more Boeing aircraft by year-end

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) plans to sign a contract by the end of 2017 to buy four Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov told the 7th Caspian Air Cargo Summit in Baku Oct. 10.

Two more Boeing 747-8 F aircraft will be acquired for the Silk Way Airlines company, according to him.

“Preparatory work is currently underway for the purchase of these aircraft,” Asgarov noted.

He said at the moment, Azerbaijan has Boeing 747, Boeing 787, Boeing 767, Airbus 340, Airbus 320, Airbus 319 and Embraer 190 aircraft.

“I also want to remind that we signed a contract for the purchase of 10 modern Boeing 737 MAX aircraft,” the AZAL president said, adding they will be put into operation in 2018.

Another 10 Boeing 747 aircraft, including five Boeing 747-8 F, belong to Silk Way Airlines, according to him.

“Today, Silk Way Airlines operates flights to 60 countries, including 37 regular routes. I should note that over the past year, the airline opened 11 new routes which include Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, as well as Hong Kong-Singapore flights carried out over the Pacific Ocean,” Asgarov noted.

He pointed out that thanks to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, great success was achieved in the field of civil aviation.

“In Azerbaijan, there are six international airports – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Gabala, Lankaran and Zagatala. These airports can receive all types of civil aircraft.”

The 7th Caspian Air Cargo Summit started on Oct. 9 and will last until Oct. 12. About 250 representatives of civil aviation, freight traffic and logistics spheres are taking part in the event.