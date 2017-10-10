Revenues of Azerbaijan’s Social Protection Fund up by 7%

2017-10-10 12:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Revenues of Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population amounted to 2,532.59 million manats in three quarters of 2017, said the ministry in a message Oct. 10.

According to the message, the Fund’s revenues rose by seven percent or 165.49 million manats in the period as compared to the same period of 2016.

“In January-September 2017, revenues on compulsory types of state social insurance contributions amounted to 1,501.1 million manats that is 8.8 percent more than in the same period of 2016. Some 65.13 percent or 977.7 million manats out of these revenues accounts for the share of the extrabudgetary sector that is 12.1 percent or 105.46 million manats more than in three quarters of 2016,” says the message.

As of Oct. 1, 2017, the number of pensioners was 1.33 million in Azerbaijan that is 1.1 percent more than in early 2017, according to the message.

Meanwhile, the number of those registered in the individual accounting system of the SSPF also increased in January-September of 2017.

The Fund’s revenues and expenditures for 2017 were approved at 3.4 billion manats.

(1.7002 manats = $1 on Oct. 10)