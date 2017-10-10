KazMuniaGaz waits for lifting of limit on fuel oil sale

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The limit set on sale of fuel oil from gas stations of the Kazakh energy giant KazMunaiGaz will be withdrawn at the end of the week.

Azamat Zhangulov, Senior Vice President for Sales & Marketing at KazMunaiGaz said that as soon as the situation over import is fully resolved, the entire restriction will be removed.

"This will happen at the end of this week, maybe a little earlier, and we are taking all measures to provide our businessmen with fuel," Kazpravda.kz cited Zhangulov as saying.

He noted that currently the main task is to ensure a uniform supply of fuel.

In gas stations of KazMunaiGaz, gasoline is sold at 152 tenge per liter. But there is a limit on the sale of up to 20 liters.

Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Aset Magauov, in turn, said in October gasoline consumption is expected to be around 288,000 tons.

"We had an initial production forecast of 140,000 tons, and we took measures to adjust the refinery, and it is expected that the total output will amount to 160,000 tons of AI-92," he said.

Magauov previously said that Kazakhstan doubles the import of gasoline from Russia.