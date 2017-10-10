Uzbekistan Airways receives KLIA Awards 2016

2017-10-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

The National Air Company Uzbekistan Airways (Uzbekiston Havo Yullari) was warded at the 12th KLIA Awards 2016 ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

Uzbekistan Airways was recognized as the best in the nomination "The Best Foreign Airline of the Year in Central Asia for Passenger Transport".

The award was handed to the representative office of Uzbekistan Airways in Kuala Lumpur by Managing Director of the Association of Malaysian Airports Datuk Badlisham Ghazali.

He underlined that Uzbekistan Airways was one of the first in Central Asia to launch regular flights to the international airport KLIA on the "dream liners" - Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

KLIA Awards is an annual event held by the Malaysian Airports Authority Berhad administration, which honors its partners for their fruitful activities and services. Winners of the award are selected on the basis of annual achievements in such areas as passenger transportation, growth factor, sales figures, international recognition and excellence in service.