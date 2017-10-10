SOCAR commissions new well at Oil Rocks

2017-10-10 12:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will produce additional 4,015 tons of oil per year as a result of commissioning of a new well at Oil Rocks offshore field, said the message on SOCAR’s website.

Eleven tons of oil is extracted daily from the depth of 1,840-1,836 meters, according to the message.

SOCAR has produced 3.71 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-June 2017, as compared to 3.78 million tons in the same period of 2016.

In 2016, SOCAR produced 7.52 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015. Oil production, in total, stood at 41.03 million tons in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015.

SOCAR includes such production unions as Azneft (enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn