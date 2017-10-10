Supreme representative body set up in Turkmenistan

2017-10-10 13:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A supreme representative body, the People’s Council, has been established in Turkmenistan.

“The People's Council aims to ensure the participation of public at large in making important socio-political decisions,” reports the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency.

After being considered by the parliament, the relevant law on establishing the People’s Council was today signed by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Turkmen media earlier reported that the law is another important step towards democratization of the socio-political life, creation of a unified and integrated system of democracy bodies, and improvement of civil society institutions in line with modern requirements.