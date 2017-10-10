Kazakh PM sacks, reprimands energy officials

2017-10-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev dismissed Aset Magauov as the deputy energy minister and issued reprimand to Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev during a government meeting on Tuesday, Financial One (fomag.ru) reports.

The reason for the severe measures was the shortage of fuel and lubricants in the country’s market.

Despite the availability of three oil refineries, Kazakhstan depends on supply of Russian oil products.

A reprimand “for improper performance of duties” was also issued to Sauat Mynbayev, the chief executive of the state company KazMunaiGas.