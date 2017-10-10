Baku Honey Fair brings together honey producers from all regions (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Traditional Baku Honey Fair has today kicked off in Baku, brining together honey producers from throughout the country.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov told reporters that the largest number of beekeepers is represented by the Lankaran economic region.

"We have 106 beekeepers from the Lankaran economic region, followed by Shaki-Zagatala economic region - 91 people, and Ganja-Gazakh economic region, which is represented by 70 beekeepers, " Talibov said.

A total of 332 beekeepers take part in the fair, which will last until Nov. 5.

The Honey Fair, first held in 2008, is one of the largest fairs organized in the capital city, with hundreds of bee keepers offering their honey to guests of the event. Last year, only 256 beekeepers participated in the fair

The month-long honey fair will run at the Amay Trade Center (address is Novel Avenue, 23).

Widespread in the mountainous regions and adored for the nutritional and therapeutic qualities of honey, apiculture is a rapidly developing sector of the Azerbaijani economy. Domestically produced honey is renowned for its high quality and unique taste.

The country is home to one the most famous bee species in the world – the Mountain Grey Caucasian Bee – which can fly at 6 degrees below zero C and has the longest proboscis for sucking up nectar.