Ambassador of Greece visits Baku Higher Oil School

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Kanellos visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov. Having welcomed the honorable guest, the Rector told him about history, achievements, activities and international ties of the Higher School. He emphasized the importance of BHOS cooperation with transnational companies operating in the country and leading universities around the world. Elmar Gasimov also informed that five fourth-year Process Automation Engineering undergraduates of the Higher School would study during an autumn term of 2017/2018 academic year at Piraeus Technology University (PUAS) in Athens within Erasmus+ program. The Rector expressed his confidence that bilateral relations between two higher educational institutions, which signed a Cooperation Agreement in 2016, would continue to develop effectively.

The Ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Kanellos extended his gratitude to BHOS Rector for a warm reception. He emphasized that Greece places development of successful cooperation with Azerbaijan in many fields, including science and education, as a high priority. The meeting participants also discussed prospects of enhancing partnership relations of BHOS with Greek universities, conducting joint scientific and research activities and exchange programs, and other issues of mutual interest.