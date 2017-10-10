Russian professor on future of cryptocurrencies and e-money in CIS

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

E-money will help stimulate purchasing power and support the development of the economies of the post-Soviet countries, Ruslan Makarov, Russian professor, cryptocurrency and e-money expert, said.

Makarov made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani scholars, representatives of financial and IT sectors in Baku.

The visit was organized by the UNEC Research Foundation (UNEC - brand of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics). As part of his visit to Baku, Makarov held a number of meetings. One of such meetings was organized by the Azerbaijan Accountants and Risk Professionals Association (ARPA).

During the meeting, the expert spoke about the recent trends in the digital economy, shared his opinion about the future of cryptocurrencies and e-money, as well as prospects and opportunities for their use in CIS.

Speaking of cryptocurrencies, Makarov added that cryptocurrencies can be considered a confidential component, which is based on nothing but trust.

“Moreover, the cryptocurrency itself is speculative and volatile,” the expert said. “As for e-money, it can be divided into three types, namely, regional, national and corporate. According to various research, e-money stimulates consumer demand.”

In his turn, speaking about the Azerbaijani realities at the meeting, Farhad Amirbayov, president of the UNEC foundation, stressed that Azerbaijan has great potential for the development of the digital economy.