Azercell discloses reasons of technical problems

2017-10-10 14:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani mobile operator Azercell Telecom LLC is eliminating technical problems in its network, which have occurred Oct. 10 morning.

“As a result of a technical malfunction, some subscribers had problems with voice services,” Azercell told Trend.

"The technical problems are temporary and observed only in Baku,” the company said. “Our engineers are working to resolve the problems and the network will be restored soon.”