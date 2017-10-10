US suspending visa issuance to Turks against alliance spirit - PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US decision to suspend issuance of visas to Turkish citizens is not consistent with the spirit of alliance between Ankara and Washington, Turkey’s media outlets quoted Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying Oct. 10.

Statements in Washington regarding the fact that Turkey is not a safe country for diplomats do not correspond to reality, the PM noted.

”Turkey urges the United States to exercise common sense towards Ankara,” he added.

Earlier, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul.

Turkish authorities, commenting on the arrest of the Consulate General’s employee, noted that he had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being involved in the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.