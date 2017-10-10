Number of honey fair participants in Baku grows (PHOTO)

2017-10-10 17:09 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

This year, the number of participants and the volume of exhibited products at honey fair in Baku have exceeded the figures of the previous year, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov told reporters in Baku Oct. 10.

“This year, 332 beekeepers exhibited their products at the fair, and this is by 78 people more than last year,” Talibov said. “In general, 107.5 tons of liquid honey, 5.5 tons of comb honey and more than 1.2 tons of other products of beekeeping have been exhibited at the fair. For comparison, last year only 75 tons of liquid honey were exhibited at the fair.”

He noted that this year, 22.5 tons of honey didn’t pass quality control, adding that last year, about 23.5 tons of honey didn’t pass it.

The 18th annual honey fair started in Baku Oct. 10. The honey fair will last until Nov. 5. The fair is being held in the Amay shopping center.