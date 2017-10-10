Stella Kyriakides elected new PACE President

2017-10-10 17:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Trend -

Stella Kyriakides was elected as the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) by secret ballot at the PACE part-session in Strasbourg on Oct. 10, said the message on PACE’s website.

She obtained a large majority over the other candidate, Emanuelis Zingeris (Lithuania, EPP/CD), in the third round of voting. She will remain in office until the opening of the next ordinary session (Strasbourg, 22-26 January 2018).

She will be the 30th President of PACE since 1949, the first Cypriot, and the third woman to take up the post.

“This election comes during extraordinary times for this Assembly, times that have seen our credibility and integrity questioned. Times that have led to the often wrong type of publicity for the work done in this Assembly, leading to the questioning of the principles of transparency and integrity of the institutions of the Council of Europe. These are challenges and responsibilities for us all. But mostly, for myself as a newly elected President of this Assembly,” said Ms Kyriakides.