Azerbaijani peacekeepers depart for Afghanistan (PHOTO)

2017-10-10 19:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Another group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers departed for Afghanistan.

The group of 50 servicemen, who will serve under the NATO-led Resolute Support mission, departed for Afghanistan to serve there on a rotating basis, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a message Oct. 10.

A peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving under the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan since Nov. 20, 2002.

Currently, 90 servicemen, 2 medical officers and 2 engineer officers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces are participating in the mission in Afghanistan.