Pressure of Transparency International on Azerbaijan was expected: MP

2017-10-10 20:16 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Gulgiz Dadashova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is successful and its economy is developing despite the financial and economic crises in the world, so, the pressure on the country has been expected, Elman Nasirov, a member of Azerbaijani parliament, told Trend Oct. 10.

He was commenting on Transparency International’s request to the Council of Europe to take “tough measures” against Azerbaijan.

Nasirov said that Azerbaijan again faces the pressure exerted by various international political circles and organizations, NGOs that are an instrument in their hands.

“The Azerbaijani state pursues an independent foreign policy and this policy is based on national interests of the Azerbaijani people. They are annoyed that the country’s policy is not formed under the dictation of international political circles and political centers, but namely on the basis of national interests,” added the MP.

“Since they are pro-Armenian forces, Azerbaijan’s diplomatic and military superiority in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unacceptable for them,” added Nasirov.

Transparency International made new accusations against Azerbaijan. The organization requires the Council of Europe to take “tough measures” against Azerbaijan.