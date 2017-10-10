More people arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence in 2016

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Twice more people arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence compared to the number of those who left the country in 2016, according to Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee.

As many as 3,233 people arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence, and 1,711 people left the country in 2016, the committee said.

Majority of those who arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence are people aged 30-39 years. Thus, in 2016, 474 people aged 30-34 years and 445 people aged 35-39 years arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence.

This is while mostly young people aged 20-29 years were among those who left the country. In 2016, 364 people aged 20-24 years and 357 people aged 25-29 years left Azerbaijan for permanent residence in another country.

In January-June 2017, the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service registered 1,078 people who arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence, and 607 people who left Azerbaijan. Thus, positive net migration rate was 471 people.